Missouri is called the Show-Me State for a good reason. From cosmopolitan rooftop bars to breathtaking mountain views, there are so many amazing things to do in Missouri that visitors and residents alike could spend a lifetime exploring and still not cover everything.

Readers can make their actual or armchair sightseeing goals easier with "100 Things to Do in Missouri Before You Die," a curated collection of the best from every corner of the state.

The new book offers ideas in categories including food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, culture and history, shopping and fashion, and great main streets and neighborhoods.

Discover architectural wonders beyond the Gateway Arch, outdoor escapes like scuba diving in the Bonne Terre Mine, and museums and festivals celebrating everything from ragtime to road trips. Experience the legacy of famous Missourians, including George Washington Carver, Daniel Boone, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and Harry S. Truman.

Find ideas for exploring the Ozark mountains, Missouri’s big cities, unique small towns, and even prehistoric caves. The book's insider tips cover world- famous attractions, distinctive food and nightlife scenes, fashion and the arts, and where to shop for everything from fine furniture to fine whiskey.

St. Louis-based authors John W. Brown and Amanda E. Doyle invite readers to buckle up for this nonstop adventure ride around their home state. Special features such as seasonal and themed itineraries make trip planning a snap, so there will never be a reason to say,“I have nothing to do!”

"100 Things to Do in Missouri Before You Die" is available wherever books are sold, beginning February 15, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

John W. Brown has lived in dozens of places across the Show-Me State and has written several history books about Missouri, including "Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline," "Missouri Almanac" and "Missouri Legends." He has spent much of his adult life reporting on life across the state he calls home. Amanda E. Doyle is a best-selling author. Her previous books include "Missouri Almanac," "100 Things to Do in St. Louis Before You Die" and "Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis." She lives in St. Louis and finds adventures all over the region with her husband and two children.

BOOK INFORMATION

ISBN: 9781681062983

Softcover, 5.5 x 8.5 192 pages $19.95 Available 2/15/21

ORDERING INFORMATION

Phone 314-833-6600; Fax 866-999-6916; books@reedypress.com

More like this: