EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville swimmer Logan Mills, it’s a new experience that he’ll be looking very much forward to.

Mills qualified for the IHSA state swimming meet on Saturday, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.71 seconds, along with being on the winning 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams as the Tigers won the sectional meet Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. He will compete Friday afternoon for the Tigers.

“We worked hard to get here,” Mills said in an interview following the meet, “and it feels good that we’re going to go to state. It’s my first time at state, so I’m really excited for that.”

The first time is usually one of the best times, and Mills is looking ahead to the meet.

“Yeah,” Mills said with a smile. “We were kind of close last year, but it feels good to make an individual, too. And I’m surely excited for that.”

Mills felt that he had a good season, adding to his times in his various events.

“I did pretty well, like in season,” Mills said. “I added a little bit in 100 fly; even today, I added a little bit, but I still got first, so that’s all that really matters because now, I’ll go to state and hopefully go faster there.”

Mills will approach the week leading to the meet getting into the right frame of mind to prepare for his events.

“Just getting into the right mindset,” Mills said. “We really hype each other up, and whenever we get hyped up, we do so much better. And if we have the right mindset going in, we’re going to do really good at state, too.”

Whatever does happen at the state meet next weekend at New Trier High School in Winnetka, in suburban Chicagoland, Mills plans on enjoying the experience.

“I think it’s going to be such a good experience for all of us,” Mills said. “I think all of us, except for Porter (LeVasseur), it’s our first time. So no matter how we do, it’ll be fun, and it’ll be a good experience.”

