ALTON - For many years, the 100 Black Men of Southern Illinois organization has made a difference in the lives of youths and families

Headquartered at the old Horace Mann School in the Alton School District his past week, the 100 Black Men had a large free food distribution for those who need it prior to the holiday season.

Every year, the 100 Black Men issues its C-Scholarship awards to recipients, who otherwise might not receive any extra funding for their college education.

The 100 Black Men's motto is it is a volunteer organization committed to transforming the lives of youth and improving our communities through a unified mission. The 100 Black Men work to meet a crucial need by impacting under-served youth in communities by Mentoring the 100 Way Across through role models who embody our motto: “What They See Is What They’ll Be.”

100 Black Men of Alton Chairman George Dickerson said the group gave away 100 boxes of both perishable and non-perishable food and other items.

"Our partner, once again, in this endeavor was the Greater St. James Baptist Church of Alton. The turnout exceeded our expectations, and all the food was distributed within a two-hour time frame. This is a project that we will do periodically.

"The next food giveaway will be held at our satellite facility in Carbondale, Illinois in December."

Dickerson said he wanted to thank David Elson, Bob Wills and Joe Elliott "for whose commitment and efforts made this a success."

Elson, a 100 Black Men club member, said 12-15 vehicles were lined up right at the start of the food distribution.

"We went to Flora, Illinois, to get dry goods as well as frozen and refrigerated items, then we put items into boxes. We also included some items that weren't food-related that would help people. It was pretty steady throughout our distribution. I am proud of what we did in the distribution."

