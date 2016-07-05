10 SIUE wrestlers earn Southern Conference Honor Roll distinction
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference released its academic honor roll for the 2015-16 academic year on Tuesday, with 10 SIUE wrestlers earning distinction.
The academic honor roll originated in 1988-89 when SoCon athletic directors established the award as a way to recognize the league's outstanding student-athletes. The academic honor roll consists of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher, were eligible the entire academic year and were members of the final squad lists.
SIUE is a member of the SoCon in wrestling.
The SIUE student-athletes honored are listed below with year of eligibility and major.
Clayton Bass, Jr., Economics
Lucas Bernal, Fr., Undeclared
Jacob Godinez, Fr., Undeclared
Nate Higgins, R-Fr., Business Economics and Finance
Chris Johnson, R-Sr., Construction Management
Cameron Kelly, So., Undeclared
Connor McMahon, Sr., History Education
Jake Residori, Sr., Business Administration
Jake Tindle, R-Jr., Chemistry
Karsten Van Velsor, Jr., Special Education
