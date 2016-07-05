SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference released its academic honor roll for the 2015-16 academic year on Tuesday, with 10 SIUE wrestlers earning distinction.

The academic honor roll originated in 1988-89 when SoCon athletic directors established the award as a way to recognize the league's outstanding student-athletes. The academic honor roll consists of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher, were eligible the entire academic year and were members of the final squad lists.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE is a member of the SoCon in wrestling.

The SIUE student-athletes honored are listed below with year of eligibility and major.

 

Clayton Bass, Jr., Economics

Lucas Bernal, Fr., Undeclared

Jacob Godinez, Fr., Undeclared

Article continues after sponsor message

Nate Higgins, R-Fr., Business Economics and Finance

Chris Johnson, R-Sr., Construction Management

Cameron Kelly, So., Undeclared

Connor McMahon, Sr., History Education

Jake Residori, Sr., Business Administration

Jake Tindle, R-Jr., Chemistry

Karsten Van Velsor, Jr., Special Education

More like this:

Apr 25, 2024 - Senior Anderson, An EHS Grad and Basketball Player, Is Recognized With Academic All-Conference Honors At Millikin

Aug 15, 2024 - SIUE Men's Soccer Picked as OVC Preseason Favorites

Aug 13, 2024 - SIUE Athletes Excel in Academics: 132 Honored by OVC

May 14, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Record 3.259 Cumulative GPA, Extend 3.0 Streak

Jun 20, 2024 - Shelby Quick Shines in Cross Country and Track Excellence: She Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month

 