SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference released its academic honor roll for the 2015-16 academic year on Tuesday, with 10 SIUE wrestlers earning distinction.

The academic honor roll originated in 1988-89 when SoCon athletic directors established the award as a way to recognize the league's outstanding student-athletes. The academic honor roll consists of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher, were eligible the entire academic year and were members of the final squad lists.

SIUE is a member of the SoCon in wrestling.

The SIUE student-athletes honored are listed below with year of eligibility and major.

Clayton Bass, Jr., Economics

Lucas Bernal, Fr., Undeclared

Jacob Godinez, Fr., Undeclared

Article continues after sponsor message

Nate Higgins, R-Fr., Business Economics and Finance

Chris Johnson, R-Sr., Construction Management

Cameron Kelly, So., Undeclared

Connor McMahon, Sr., History Education

Jake Residori, Sr., Business Administration

Jake Tindle, R-Jr., Chemistry

Karsten Van Velsor, Jr., Special Education

More like this: