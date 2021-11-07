The holidays will be here before you know it, which means that it’s time to start thinking about different presents to give. Although over 60% of Americans buy their gifts the week before Christmas, this is a recipe for anxiety-fueled window shopping trips, going over your budget, and general feelings of stress.

Instead of joining the crowds of anxious people, try to make your shopping list now and start chipping away at it.

Keep reading to learn about ten Christmas gift ideas that anyone will love.

1. A Multi-Tool

A multi-tool is one of many great Christmas gift ideas for fathers. Instead of needing to lug toolboxes and different pieces of equipment around, multi-tools let you carry one single tool.

2. A Fun Face Mask

As face masks are now a 2020 fashion norm (and not wearing one is a fashion faux pas), why not make them fun? Consider gifting someone a stylish, funny, or creative face mask to stay safe and look their best.

3. Stylish Wine Glasses

Drinking wine is fun, but funky wine glasses can make the experience more exciting. Gift a wine connoisseur some special glasses, and they may invite you to their next wine night.

4. A Projector

If you have a friend who’s a movie fanatic, a projector can be the perfect gift to take movie watching to the next level. Get ready for unforgettable movie nights, and don’t forget the popcorn!

5. Wireless Headphones

Article continues after sponsor message

If someone you know uses corded headphones, it’s time to get with the times. Wireless headphones are all the rage and make listening to music more convenient than ever. From Apple AirPods to similar products, there are many variations to choose from.

6. A Scratch-off Map

Do you have a friend or family member who is a world traveler? If so, they’ll love a scratch-off map. Scratching off different places reveals a unique color. The more you travel, the more colorful the world becomes!

7. Laptop Stickers

Boring laptops are so last year. Adding stickers can make using them more fun. Consider giving someone you care about a sticker set. Whether its Game of Thrones, Star Wars, or something else, choose a meaningful sticker set.

8. A Relevant Book

As the world becomes more turbulent and chaotic, it’s important to stay informed. There are many great books that can help you and the people you care about do so.

9. “Adopt” an Animal

From the Blue-Footed Booby to whale sharks, you can adopt many different animals. You’ll get a certificate, a stuffed animal, and the sense of satisfaction that comes with helping the planet.

10. A Party Game

If you have a friend who likes to party, consider giving them a party game. Games like “What Do You Meme” and “Cards Against Humanity” will let them throw the party of the year.

Show How Much You Care With These Christmas Gift Ideas

When the holidays roll around, it can be hard to know what to give the people closest to you. Yet by following this guide and gifting one of the ten Christmas gift ideas mentioned, you can be certain that the holidays will be as magical as possible.

More like this: