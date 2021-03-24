CHICAGO – The Powerball draw on Saturday created an unforgettable weekend for one Southern Illinois Lottery player, who scooped a $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Qik-N-EZ gas station, at 430 N. Grand Ave., in Springfield. When news of the big ticket win came through, the retailer was over the moon that they could celebrate the moment with the winner himself - who happens to be one of their regular Illinois Lottery customers.

“The winning ticket was purchased by a regular customer of ours,” said Amy Pope, Director of Operations for Chronister Oil’s Qik n EZ stores. “He comes in the day before each Powerball drawing and buys a single Quick Pick ticket and has been for almost three years.”

The winner and retailer reconnected shortly after Saturday night’s million dollar win when the player brought in his winning ticket to check his numbers. “He had them scan the ticket at the store to verify he had won, and our Store Manager, Erik, helped him make his appointment to claim his winnings,” said Pope.

This is also a winning moment for the Illinois Lottery retailer, who will receive a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Guidelines to claim prizes are available on the Illinois Lottery’s website in the Winning section. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

2021 has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Illinois Lottery players across the State. In the first three months of the year, 51 Illinois Lottery players have cashed in on million dollar prizes and the wins won’t stop there.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase their Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

The Powerball jackpot was not struck on Saturday, leaving a jackpot of $220 million up for grabs for the next drawing. Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next draw taking place tonight, Wednesday, March 24 at 9:59 pm CT.

