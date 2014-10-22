PLEASE JOIN US FOR AN ENCHANTED EVENING FULL OF FUN AND SURPRISES!

The evening begins at 6 pm for cocktails with dinner at 7 pm. Chair of the event is Linda Morrissey, Foundation President and Theresa’s sister. A Live Auction and Entertainment provided by SIUE Jazz Band. Tickets are on sale for $60 per person or $500 for a table of 10 with Morrissey Construction Company in Godfrey as our Premier Sponsor. Black tie optional, suits or jacket, long or short dress…not costumes. Masks are optional. We want you to be there.

The event will be a lot of fun and we are asking the community to join us for Breast Cancer Awareness month to honor those who have lost their lives to this horrible disease. We know many people in our community have lost their wives, mothers, daughters, and granddaughters. We hope you will attend our event to honor all of them, and help raise money for Metastatic, Stage IV, Breast Cancer Research in order to extend lives with better treatment options and hopefully, someday find a cure.

Dr. Matthew Ellis M.B., B. Chir., Ph.D. the new director of the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at Baylor College of Medicine will be the featured speaker of the evening. Dr. Ellis previously co-lead the breast cancer research program at the Siteman Cancer Center and was chief of the section of breast oncology at Washington University School of Medicine.

In 2006, at the age of 39 my sister Theresa Newby Harpole was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer and opted for a double mastectomy. Theresa thought she did everything she could, since she was diagnosed with the BRCA gene. Theresa has 4 sisters in the area who were tested for the BRCA gene Linda, Morrissey, Patti Hughes, Kathy Bristow, and Nancy Magurany. They did not have the gene. Theresa’s son Josh was tested and does have the BRCA gene. In 2010, Theresa was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer. The cancer had spread to her bones. By 2011, the cancer had spread to her liver. Theresa always remained very positive, and treasured each day as a gift. Sadly, in the Fall of 2013 the cancer had spread to her brain. She passed away on Thanksgiving morning 2013. Theresa’s Research Foundation moves forward with Theresa’s fighting spirit.

Theresa’s Research Foundation was founded by Theresa and her son Josh in February 2013. The Foundation, which is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, gave over $30,000 to breast cancer research in their first year. Metastatic Breast Cancer, stage IV, or advanced breast cancer, is a form of breast cancer in which the disease has spread beyond the breast into other body systems. This lethal disease is responsible for nearly 40,000 deaths each year in the U.S. and is approaching 500,000 worldwide. Of the billions raised annually for breast cancer, less than 5% is allotted for metastatic breast cancer research. Metastatic breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women below 50 years of age.

In September 2014, Theresa’s Research Foundation co- hosted a Medical Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer along with The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Mo. The conference was designed to bring together top breast cancer research doctors for collaboration on their research. The conference presented updates on Basic Science, Clinical, and Survivorship issues that relate to the development, treatment, and chronic condition of metastatic breast cancer.

The mission of Theresa’s Research Foundation is to specifically fund RESEARCH that provides better treatment options, improves quality of life for metastatic patients and will one day lead to a cure.

Tess Boyer from the television series The Voice is scheduled to perform at the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets: www.theresasresearch.org or call LINDA @ 618-973-1951

