The Jacoby Arts Center continues its successful Summer Music Series with an appearance by Somehow Peachy, local artists Holly Barber and Janet Buchanan’s newest collaboration.

The duo will take the Jacoby stage for Friday Nites Live! at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

Longtime friends, the two singers first met as college students and have enjoyed sharing their love of music with an audience since singing a capella in a group at Principia College in Elsah more than a decade ago. As Something Peachy, the singers blend together their favorite styles of folk, bossa nova and jazz.