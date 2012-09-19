Thanks to the Auxiliary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kelli Lauschke of the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary, left, presents AMHPresident Dave Braasch and Gay Bryant of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation with a $38,500 check used by the hospital to purchase several items this year, including a Power Plate Pro 6 vibration unit for physical therapy, a bariatric stretcher, a patient's head positioner for shoulder surgery, lobby furnishings, an outdoor vaccum, a snow blower, a blanket/solution warmer for geriatric patients with circulatory problems, lightweight tables and several other items. The Auxiliary holds several fund-raisers throughout the year. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip