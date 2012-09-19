Thanks to the Auxiliary
Kelli Lauschke of the Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary, left, presents AMHPresident Dave Braasch and Gay Bryant of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation with a $38,500 check used by the hospital to purchase several items this year, including a Power Plate Pro 6 vibration unit for physical therapy, a bariatric stretcher, a patient's head positioner for shoulder surgery, lobby furnishings, an outdoor vaccum, a snow blower, a blanket/solution warmer for geriatric patients with circulatory problems, lightweight tables and several other items. The Auxiliary holds several fund-raisers throughout the year.
