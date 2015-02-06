Want to wake up your inner child? Visit Sweet Sisters’ Cakes and Confections in Wood River and you’ll find your inner child doing the happy-dance. Donna Oehler and Joan Brown turned a dream into reality in October of 2013 when they opened their shop at 300 N Wood River Avenue. Sweet Sisters’ specializes in letting their customers’ imagination run wild when describing how they’d like their cake to look in size, shape, color and flavor.

“It’s fun to watch my sister make a sketch based on a customer’s idea of what they want and then turn that sketch into a cake,” said Brown, who lives with her husband Gary in Chesterfield, IL.

While Donna is artistic and quite, she describes her gregarious sister Joan as “having been inoculated with a phonograph needle. Almost every time our phone rings, you can bet its Joan who answers,” she said.

It would be hard to find sisters who enjoy a party more than Joan and Donna, and it shows in their creations. From cupcakes to cake pops, pies to cookies and molded chocolate boxes to creamy chocolate candies; Sweet Sisters’ Cakes and Confections offers it all – including gluten and sugar free goodies.

A new addition to the Sister’s sweet repertoire is Happy-Hour cupcakes; cupcakes with a trace of liquor in flavors including Piña Colada, Fuzzy Navel, Chocolate Kahlua and many more.

“In 2014, we noticed an interesting trend,” said Joan.

Donna went on to finish Joan’s thought, “the top seller in Wedding Cakes was, what we refer to as the ‘We’re gathered here today option’ consisting of a small tier cake surrounded by many cupcakes.”

Joan thinks the trend may stick.

“It’s cheaper than a traditional full cake, cutlery isn’t needed nor are plates.”

The ‘We are gathered here today’ option also frees a person from having to cut the cake. The small tier cake is for the Bride and Groom to take with them.

“We had a customer who chose to have 6 different types of cupcakes including death-by-chocolate and orange creamsicle.”

Both Donna and Joan thank their customers and would like those who haven’t yet visited their shop to stop by to satisfy their sweet-tooth and/or peruse through their photo albums of birthday, wedding and special occasion cakes.

For your tasty treats at your next party or event, check out www.sweetsisterscc.com and see what the sisters’ can do for you.

Sweet Sisters’ Cakes and Confections

300 N Wood River Avenue, Suite B

Wood River, IL 62095

618-251-9050

www.sweetsisterscc.com

