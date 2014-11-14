We are communicating with you to prevent rumors regarding a single round of ammunition that was found at Edwardsville High School.

Today, November 14, 2014, an EHS student found a small caliber bullet in the stairwell and turned it in to the administration. Edwardsville Police Officer and SRO, John Arendell, examined the round and did a thorough search of the area to insure that there were no weapons associated with this round. This round is designed for a rifle or handgun. He believed due to the fact no weapon was found and this was a single round, that one of our students who hunts, or may be involved in target or sports shooting, inadvertently dropped the bullet from his pocket.

Edwardsville Chief of Police, Jay Keeven, was called, reviewed the situation, and supports our belief that there was no danger to our students.

Chief Keeven and I would like to encourage parents and students who are hunters or sports shooters to be vigilant in removing any ammunition from their possession prior to coming onto school grounds.

We again want to reassure you that safety continues to be a priority in District 7.

