(Alton, IL) - - Area residents are invited to a special Blood Pressure Equipment Check hosted by Saint Anthony’s Medical Equipment, located at 2350 State Street, Alton, on Wednesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

Saint Anthony’s health care professionals will be available to check individual home blood pressure monitoring equipment for accuracy; repairs will not be available. A free blood pressure screening by a registered nurse is also being offered.

For information about this walk-in equipment check and screening, please call 465-2264.

