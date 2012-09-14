Celebrate the holiday season with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and dance on down to the historic Peabody Opera House located in the heart of downtown St. Louis to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring the Rockettes on Wednesday, November 14. Before the show, guest will enjoy lunch at Josephine's Tea Room in Godfrey and will have time to browse at the holiday items in the gift shop. The day trip is $80 per person. This fee includes lunch, show, gratuities, parking and transportation. Guests should bring money if they plan on purchasing souvenirs. The van will leave the Susnig enter parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 10:30am and will return at approximately 5pm. Guests should arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 10:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, October 10, 2012.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at

618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

