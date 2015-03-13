ALTON - Alton High School and Normal Community High School will go head to head in the 4A Sectional Boys Basketball game tonight in Pekin, Illinois, at 7:00 p.m.

Being two and a half hours away and possible rainy conditions, Riverbender.com has established a great alternative to attending the game. The Riverbender.com media team will be covering the game for you so you can watch it live in the comfort of your home or your favorite establishment in the Riverbend area.

The Alton Redbirds boys’ basketball team have been in the spotlight for their exceptional performance on the court lately. With the outstanding abilities of the players, the guidance of the devoted coaches and the enthusiastic support from the community, fans are more motivated than ever for another win tonight in Pekin.

Navigate to Riverbender.com on any Mac or PC and click on Live Schedule under the ‘Video’ tab on the home page or CLICK HERE.

The game will be available on most mobile devices, tablets and Roku and Chromecast devices.

Those with a Google Chromecast device can cast the live stream right to your TV at home. Smart TV’s are capable of streaming as well by going to Riverbender.com’s Live Schedule Page.

Those with Roku devices can install our channel HERE. Those without Roku can find more information on how to purchase the device on our site HERE.

Alton Sport’s Tap will be streaming the game live on their center big screen television as well as Mac’s Time Out, Johnson’s Corner and Roper’s Regal Beagle. Any business that would like to show school spirit and accommodate the local sports fans can do so by any means listed above.

Follow Riverbender.com on Twitter @RiverBenderNews and engage in our live tweets during the game!

