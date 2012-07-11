Approximately 90 companies have taken advantage of the park's ticket consignment program so far this season, translating into big savings for employees

Grafton, Ill., July 11, 2012... As the hot and humid St. Louis summer continues to roll on, Raging Rivers WaterPark, located in Grafton, Ill., is providing area companies with an inexpensive way to help their employees beat the heat. Through its ticket consignment program, Raging Rivers is offering participating companies access to tickets that are $7.00 off the regular admission price, making it easier for their employees to save money this summer, while spending valuable time with their friends and families. The program has been around for several years, and so far this season, 90 area companies and their employees are already benefiting from the program.

By signing up for the consignment program, employers have the option to either buy a certain amount of discounted tickets and sell those directly to their employees through their Human Resources department, or Raging Rivers can assign a code to each company that can be sent out via email to every employee. Each individual employee can then go online to www.ragingrivers.com and purchase an unlimited amount of tickets, discounted to $13.95 for adults and $10.95 for children under 48 inches tall. The regular admission price is $20.95 and $17.95, respectively.



"Our ticket consignment program is an easy, inexpensive and fun way for local businesses to reward the hard-working efforts of their employees," said Donna Smith, vice president and general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. "Providing this perk allows companies to show their appreciation to their employees, while also helping them enjoy some relief from the relentless summer heat we've been experiencing this season."

There is no cost for employers to sign up for the program. For more information on how your company can register, contact Connie Clark at 618-786-2345.

Raging Rivers is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 5th. From August 6th through August 26th, Raging Rivers will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The park reopens for one last blast of summer September 1st, 2nd and 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years. For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com.

