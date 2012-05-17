Public Open House for Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreational Facilities Management Plan on Wednesday, May 30 from 4:30 – 6:30pm Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The City of Alton, Illinois in partnership with HeartLands Conservancy (formerly Southwestern Illinois Resources Conservation and Development) is excited to announce the first open-house event for the Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Management Plan. This plan will include a city-wide analysis of parks, open space, and recreation facilities in Alton. HeartLands Conservancy is assisting the City with evaluating existing and future recreation and open space through an analysis of park acreage and accessibility, community benefit, ecological value, and other factors. The plan will also evaluate impacts to parks and open space if the land-use for Wadlow Golf course changes in the future. Article continues after sponsor message Those who live or work in Alton can learn more about the Plan and give feedback to the City and planners on Wednesday, May 30 from 4:30PM-6:30PM at Alton City Hall (101 E Third Street, Alton, Illinois). At the open house, attendees will be asked to identify parks they visit most frequently, what their needs are related to Alton parks and open space, and to review the City’s existing recreation amenities. City officials, committee members, and planners will be available to answer questions. Information gathered during the open house will help with the planning process. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip