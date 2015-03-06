Practice has made perfect for Civic Memorial sophomore basketball sensation Allie Troeckler.

For years, neighbors have watched Troeckler swish the ball through a hoop in front of her house with her brother.

She has also been playing full tilt competitively since her days at Meadowbrook Elementary and Trimpe Middle School and that and all the practice has paid off. She was announced this week as a first-team Associated Press IHSA Class 3A selection.

“I have a hoop in my driveway and people say they see me shooting all the time with my brother,” Troeckler said. “My coaches have also worked with me on my shooting. I would say my coach Jonathan Denney is one of the best coaches in the area for sure. He has helped me so much.”

Troeckler, 5-foot-11, topped 1,000 points as a sophomore, which doesn’t happen often. She has 1,139 points in two seasons and is fourth on the all-time scoring list at CM. Troeckler ranks behind Sara Frankford, who is third with 1,192 points, and Casey Law, second with 1,195 points on the all-time CM list. Katie Broadway has the all-time record with 2,079 points. Troeckler said it is already one of her goals to attempt to break Broadway’s all-time mark. The CM sophomore averaged 21 points a game for the Eagles this past year. CM finished with a 26-7 mark.

CM coach Jonathan Denney sees Troeckler as a natural on the basketball court, loaded with athleticism.

Troeckler is also a member of the CM girls’ track team, running sprints and relays and also tossing the shot put and discus.

Denney said she is the best sophomore he has coached in many years and has boundless potential. He is extremely proud of her and her recent all-state announcement.

“It means a lot as a sophomore to be able to top 1,000 points and be first-team all-state,” he said. “She is an outstanding person and is a straight-A student. You couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

Troeckler said coach Denney has been inspiring her since he started the game in fourth grade. She said Mike Broadway and Joe Sears were also inspirations for her in her development years on the hardwood.

Colleges are already contacting Denney about his star sophomore. She said Indiana State University Miami of Ohio, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and others have been already communicating with her.

School is a definite priority for Troeckler and she said she hasn’t decided exactly what she will study in college.

“I am interested in the social work type of field,” she said.

She plans to hit the weightroom and get stronger and faster from now until next season when much of the team returns.

“Basketball is my favorite sport,” she said. “It is a great sport to play and having athleticism makes it so much fun. I have always loved the game."

