Patches and Badges for Kids NFP
Patches and Badges for Kids NFP would like to announce the top five sellers of the Christmas in July Wheel sales. They are:
1. The Berk E. Alton $1138
2. Corner Keg Pub Highland $418
3. Jr’s Place Hartford $321
4. Pub Room Alton $200
5. Pour House Fieldon $174
Patches and Badges would like to thank the other business and employees who sold these wheel sales and all the people that purchased a wheel in support of needy children.
