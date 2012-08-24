Patches and Badges for Kids NFP would like to announce the top five sellers of the Christmas in July Wheel sales. They are:

1. The Berk E. Alton $1138
2. Corner Keg Pub Highland $418
3. Jr’s Place Hartford $321
4. Pub Room Alton $200
5. Pour House Fieldon $174

Patches and Badges would like to thank the other business and employees who sold these wheel sales and all the people that purchased a wheel in support of needy children.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - Moe’s Southwest Grill Opening In Edwardsville Soon

Sep 18, 2023 - Haine Announces 10-Year Prison Term For Driver In Fatal Crash

Aug 30, 2023 - Impaired Driving Over Labor Day - "It's Not A Game"

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.