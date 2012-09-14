WellSpring Resources (WR) and the Roxana School District. A full-time WR staff member is now located at the High School to serve middle and high school students. The program's goal is to improve social and emotional skills among youth; promote healthy behaviors and reduce emotional problems; increase safety for students; and reduce disciplinary problems.

The vision for this collaboration is to develop the understanding that wellness is not just physical. It spans a continuum that includes social and emotional health. With improved social and emotional health, WR and Roxana Schools expect to see a decrease in violence and bullying, and an increase in attendance and graduation rates. As part of the overall initiative, teachers and support staff will receive training on social and emotional learning and positive behavior interventions and supports for students.

For more information regarding this program contact Anne Tyree, WellSpring Resources' Chief Development Officer, at 618-462-2331, ext. 2320 or at atyree@wellspringresources.co.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Roxana School District serves Roxana and South Roxana, as well as parts of Wood River, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights. The District enrolls almost 2,000 students, and is committed to providing each and every one with the excellent education that they need to succeed.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 3,700 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

More like this: