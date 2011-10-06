Godfrey, Ill. – A new agreement between Lewis and Clark Community College and Maryville University offers Lewis and Clark music students the opportunity to become music therapists.

The agreement facilitates Lewis and Clark students who are completing their associate’s degree in fine arts in music to seamlessly transfer into Maryville’s bachelor’s degree program. Maryville also offers a master’s degree in music therapy.

Music therapy is the use of music for the restoration, maintenance and improvement of mental and physical health. Music therapists use the inherent qualities of music to affect healing and change, and to influence physical, emotional and cognitive responses of individuals of all ages

with behavioral, social, learning or physical disabilities. This rapidly growing field provides students with opportunities for a rewarding career.

“This agreement offers our students the opportunity to continue their higher education and realize their goals of becoming music therapists,” said Jill Lane, dean of liberal arts and business at Lewis and Clark.

The Maryville Music Therapy Program was established in 1972 and is the only degree program of its kind in the St. Louis area. The program is fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) and is fully approved by the American Music Therapy Association.



Cynthia A. Briggs, associate professor and director of music therapy at Maryville, said faculty and administrators are enthused about the partnership with Lewis and Clark.

“We are excited about this partnership, which will provide music students an opportunity to advance their education by entering a degree program in the growing field of music therapy,” said Briggs. “It is a win-win situation for the students.”

Louis Michael, associate professor and coordinator of music at Lewis and Clark, said the partnership will offer more career opportunities for music students.

“Our students now have another opportunity to use their talents to touch the lives of others through this career path,” said Michael. “We are looking forward to working with Maryville and students interested in pursuing music therapy.”

For more information, please contact Lewis and Clark’s Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

