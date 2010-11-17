High schools throughout the country compete for cash prizes by encouraging parents and teen drivers to pledge their commitment to safe driving



Alton, IL – Marquette Catholic High School is one of more than 375 schools throughout American Family’s 19-state operating territory participating in the Teen Safe Driver Pledge, an online pledge by teen drivers, parents or other community members that establishes safe driving expectations. By participating in the program, Marquette Catholic High School earns an automatic cash prize from program sponsor American Family Insurance and is in the running for larger cash prizes based on the school’s number of pledges.

Marquette Catholic High School families and other members of the community who wish to express their commitment to safe driving can learn more about the program and enroll at www.teensafedriver.com/pledge . Information also will be presented at football games or other sporting events throughout the fall.

“For a new driver, that first driver’s license comes with a sense of freedom but also a great deal of responsibility,” said American Family Insurance agent Gerard Fischer, who is working with Marquette Catholic High School throughout the program. “The Teen Safe Driver Pledge helps raise the level of awareness about driving safety throughout the entire community.”

Fischer will present Marquette Catholic High School a check for at least $900 at a football game or other sporting event this fall. Participating schools also can earn $15,000 if they are the top school in one of three enrollment tiers based on the number of pledges received.

In addition, individual participants can qualify for prize drawings, regardless of the school’s overall ranking. The program is open to teen drivers and anyone age 14 and older who supports a teen driver – parents or guardians, other family or friends, or anyone in the community committed to the goal of improving safety on our roads.

The Teen Safe Driver Pledge high school contest runs through Nov. 24. The top three schools in participation rates will be announced in December. Drawings for individual prizes – including iPads, flip video cameras and iTunes gift cards – end Dec. 31.

The program supplements American Family Insurance’s existing Teen Safe Driver ProgramSM, which is available at no cost to all American Family auto insurance customers who have beginning drivers in their household.

Introduced in 2007 in association with DriveCam Inc., the Teen Safe Driver Program provides teens and their parents an in-vehicle video and audio unit that captures risky driving behaviors. Parents log in to www.teensafedriver.com to view the driving report card, video events and coaching tips, including objective, third-party assessment of the teen driver’s driving performance compared with other teens.

