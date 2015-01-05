IMPACT CIL invites public to utilize CTC/Learning Lab
We invite you to utilize our lab to help sever the barriers caused by the rise in technology usage and bridge the digital divide! Several computers are available to work on various consumer driven needs. Individualized assistance is available for keyboarding skills, WORD, PowerPoint, Email, Internet usage, as well as other basic career development skills (resume, cover letter writing and job searching).
The CTC/Learning Lab at IMPACT CIL
Open Mondays & Wednesdays
8:30 a.m. - 12:00 & 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.
(Closed for lunch – 12:00-1:00)
Appointments preferred but walk-ins are always welcome!
Common questions we can help!
- If only I knew how to...
- There must be an easier way to...
- I'm sure I could do more
For more information please call and leave a message for:
Connie Springman
IMPACT CIL
2735 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
618-474-6803
