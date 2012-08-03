Help Us Save Lives by Donating Blood Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WellSpring Resources is dedicated to the wellness of our community. You can help us save lives by donating blood! WellSpring Resources is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, August 16th from 2:00pm-6:00pm at 2615 Edwards St, Alton, IL in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. To schedule an appointment, please call WellSpring Resources at 618-462-2331 or visit redcrossblood.org (Enter Sponsor Code: WellspringResources). Bring a photo I.D. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip