Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports an investigation continues into the death of a Fosterburg man – Donald L. Smith, 76. Smith died following a vehicular related incident at his home on Monday morning.

Smith had an Alton mailing address, but resided in unincorporated Fosterburg. He was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department at Alton Memorial Hospital at 10:35 a.m. on Monday.

The coroner said it was reported Smith had encountered an episode of dizziness and the decision had been made to seek medical aid via private vehicle.

“The decedent was last known to be leaning against the exterior wall of the garage while the decedent’s wife, JoAnn, backed a vehicle from the garage. As she backed a Ford Expedition into the driveway, she felt the vehicle roll over something and upon further investigation, it was determined the decedent, believed to have been collapsed in the driveway.”

The coroner added that 9-1-1 was contacted and Fosterburg Fire Rescue, Alton Memorial Ambulance and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Jamison Drive at 10:03 a.m.

An autopsy conducted today revealed that Donald Smith died as the result of blunt chest trauma, the coroner said.

“Significant cardiovascular disease was also noted,” the coroner said from the autopsy. “Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be conducted. The death remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as well.”

Funeral services remain pending at this time and are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

