Alton, IL - Encore Thrift Shop, located at 302 East Broadway in Alton, will feature a special sale on Saturday, June 21 begining at 10am.
 
The shop will price the entire store inventory at 15% off on that day only.  The sale includes furniture, clothing, books, and more. Encore is an individually-owned business that accepts donated items to be sold in the shop.
 
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Senior Services Plus' "Meals on Wheels" program, and select items are given to The Hope Center.
 
For more information, contact 618-581-6220.

