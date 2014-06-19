Encore Thrift Shop Features Summer Sale
June 19, 2014 1:04 PM
Listen to the story
Alton, IL - Encore Thrift Shop, located at 302 East Broadway in Alton, will feature a special sale on Saturday, June 21 begining at 10am.
The shop will price the entire store inventory at 15% off on that day only. The sale includes furniture, clothing, books, and more. Encore is an individually-owned business that accepts donated items to be sold in the shop.
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Senior Services Plus' "Meals on Wheels" program, and select items are given to The Hope Center.
For more information, contact 618-581-6220.
###
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: