Calhoun’s Emma Baalman continues to attract attention with her play on the hardwoods and recently she topped the 1,000-point mark.

The 6-foot-1 junior said she was surprised when she hit the plateau and didn’t even know she was close.

“My coach told me before the game started that I was close to getting it,” she said. “I don’t look that much at individual things, but I look at the team aspect. Playing as a team is the best way to go.”

Emma made a shot right under the basket to get to 1,000 points for her three-year high school career.

“It was just a normal shot,” she said. “The coach called timeout and gave me the game ball. I will save that forever.”

Coach Aaron Baalman said Emma is just a pure athlete.

“She gives you 110 percent every single day whether it be practice or a game day,” he said. “It is just hard to match her athleticism.”

Emma is a three-sport athlete, starring in volleyball, basketball and softball. She said if she had a choice, she would pick volleyball as her favorite sport.

“I am probably going to play volleyball in college, but I like any sport,” she said. “I probably wouldn’t play each sport if I didn’t enjoy each of them.”

Emma said she loves play with her cousin, Grace, another star of the Lady Warriors.

“She is pretty awesome,” Emma said. “We have been playing together since I was in seventh grade and we are close.”

Emma doesn’t know exactly what field she will pursue in college, but she wants to do something she enjoys.

She said she simply loves Calhoun County.

“It is an awesome place to live and go to school,” she said.

