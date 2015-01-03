The Edwardsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred at First Clover Leaf Bank, 300 St. Louis St., Edwardsville, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.

Edwardsville Chief of Police Jay Keeven said the suspect is a white male with dark hair (mullet style) and a mustache. He was wearing a blue ball cap with a circle emblem, a dark coat, red shirt or scarf, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Although a weapon was inferred, it was not displayed. After the robbery, the suspect fled on foot from the front door.

Anyone with any information concerning the robbery, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

