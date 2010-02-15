(Alton, IL - February 15, 2010) – I would like to invite all out to the Alton Mall Hayner Library to view the Scout 100 Year Birthday display window and thank the Library Staff for their support of Scouting.

Boy Scout Troop 7, sponsored by Elm Street Presbyterian Church, has been provided a window by Hayner Library for the month of February to Celebrate the 100 Yrs of Scouting in America.

