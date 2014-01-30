Independently owned boutique, By Design, is welcoming Margaret Moorehead this Saturday, February 1 as she shares her designs and influence in machine embroidery. The Trunk Show at By Design, located at 136 Front Street in Alton, will take place from 10:00am to 1:00pm. A $15.00 registration fee is required for the lecture and demonstration but as a bonus, $10.00 of the registration fee may be used to go towards the purchase of an embroidery design

Margaret Moorehead has embroidery designs with intriguing names like “Grand Beginnings” and “Cantigny”. Along with her designs, Margaret will also feature the embroidery designs of Jenny Haskins. Some of the Haskins designs are also titled to bring romantic conjuring to mind. “Coffee & Cream”, “Perfect Bliss” and “Bedroom Bliss” are just some of the Haskins embroidery designs.

Margaret will be lecturing on specific techniques associated with machine embroidery and have step by step examples. As well as covering many aspects of machine embroidery and the machines themselves, Margaret will be able to answer questions concerning this very beautiful aspect of art. There will also be machine embroidery in action for those attending to see.

“If a person already has an embroidery machine or has given any thought to purchasing one, this Trunk Show is really a must. It will answer so many questions and offer so much inspiration you’ll want to start right away!” say Moorehead.

By Design is a boutique that offers custom designed clothing, many classes and a new dedicated section for fabric sales. Call 618-433-1400 to register for the Trunk Show or for further information.

