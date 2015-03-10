UFC legend Big John McCarthy & Bellator commentator Sean Wheelock partner with Edwardsville based network for 'Let's Get It On' Podcast - Debuts Friday

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville based Ignotainment Media Network has launched the 'Let's Get It On' MMA podcast, hosted by two of the most recognizable voices in the sport. The inaugural episode debuts on Friday, March 6th at at www.LetsGetItOnPodcast.com, as well as iTunes and the Stitcher app for Android.

With legendary MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy and Bellator MMA announcer Sean Wheelock at the helm, Let's Get It On will explore the various worlds of combat sports, from Muay Thai to MMA, boxing to grappling, and all martial arts in between. Basing the show off their unique standpoint as referee and commentator, McCarthy and Wheelock will go beyond the speculation and gossip that fuel most MMA websites and podcasts.

Let's Get It On will offer a thorough and qualified education into how combat sports operates, both in the cage and behind-the-scenes, and why certain decisions are made, perhaps less obviously than from the public's limited, outside view.

In the first episode of Let's Get It On, McCarthy and Wheelock discuss three matches from the weekend as case studies for certain officiating and regulatory procedures. 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey and Cris 'Cyborg' Justino's latest respective wins reopened the door to a potential match between them. McCarthy, who refereed Rousey's fight, gives his opinion about the political and weight class issues currently preventing Rousey-Cyborg from becoming a reality. He also speaks on the three eye pokes that occurred between Norifumi 'Kid' Yamamoto and Roman Salazar, and how they affected his decision to rule the match as a no contest.

Finally, McCarthy and Wheelock discuss the light heavyweight title change at Bellator 134, shedding light on how judges awarded Liam McGeary a unanimous decision win over Emanual Newton, despite the Englishman's significant time on the ground in bottom position.

Fans can expect this kind of analysis and informative explanation from McCarthy and Wheelock each week, on Let's Get It On.

New episodes of Let's Get It On can be downloaded every Friday via iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/lets-get-it-on-w-big-john/id972433653?mt=2) and the Stitcher app for Android ( http://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=61936&refid=stpr).

For more info on the podcast and its hosts, visit the website www.letsgetitonpodcast.com and its social media pages:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/letsgetitonpodcast

Twitter: http://twitter.com/podcastmma or @podcastmma

For media inquiries, contactJay Tan at jtan@TanDynasty.com and (213) 618-0332.

For show sponsorship and advertising, contact Kris Lakin at klakin@ignotainment.com and (618) 659-1552.

ABOUT Ignotainment Media Network (www.ignotainment.com):The Ignotainment Media Network is an Edwardsville, IL based digital podcast network created to keep pace with the rapidly growing market for on-demand entertainment.

