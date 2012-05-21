BETHALTO, IL – Bethalto Charities’ support of breast cancer awareness will mean a lot of dough for Susan G. Komen for the Cure and more feet on the ground for Cornbread.

Friday, Mayor Steve Bryant and the charity committee presented a check for $60,000 to Komen St. Louis Affiliate Executive Director Helen Chesnut and announced a team partnership with WIL-FM’s Cornbread for the upcoming Race for the Cure in St. Louis.

“We’re thrilled to be able to make this presentation to the Komen Foundation today,” said Bethalto Mayor Steve Bryant. “It’s reflective of the generosity of hundreds of residents of Bethalto and the surrounding communities that support the efforts of Bethalto Charities.”

“The Komen St. Louis Affiliate is honored to accept this donation from the Bethalto Charities Committee on behalf of Mayor Bryant,” Chesnut said. “These dollars will benefit local, life-saving breast cancer screening, treatment and support programs. Thanks to the generosity of the Bethalto community, these funds will make a positive difference in the lives of women, men and families in Madison County and the surrounding area.”



Helen Chesnut, executive director of Susan G. Komen for the Cure St. Louis Affiliate (left) and team development co-chair Kathy Jones present Barb Bryant a breast cancer survivor basket while visiting the Bethalto Village Hall Friday. Chesnut and Jones were on hand to receive a $60,000 donation from Mayor Steve Bryant on behalf of the Bethalto Charities Committee.

The Bethalto Charities Committee kicked off its 2012 fundraising effort in fine style with its recent “Pretty in Pink” dinner. The second annual event raised nearly $30,000 for breast cancer awareness.

“It was a great event,” said Bryant, who along with his wife, Barb Bryant, co-hosted the gala. “Everyone in attendance was very pleased and enthused not only with the event, but with Bethalto Charities and what we do for the area.”

The event was the first fundraiser of 2012 for the group. A charity golf tournament raised about $8,000 in May, and still to come are the Mayor’s Charity Walk and Family Fund Day in September and the Mayor’s Dinner and Charity Auction in November.

Additionally, this year Bethalto Charities is partnering with St. Louis radio personality Cornbread to enter a team in the Komen St. Louis Race for the Cure June 23. Cornbread is a well-known promoter of the annual event and boasts the captaincy of last year’s world record team of more than 7,600 members, shattering his previous record of 6,600 in 2011. Last year, Team Breadbird partnered with the St. Louis Cardinals and raised more than $211,000 to fight breast cancer. This year, Team Breadhead is back, looking to set another record.

Anyone interested in joining the Bethalto Charities Team, a subsidiary of Team Breadhead can do so online by following this link www.komenstlouis.org/goto/BethaltoCharitiesTeam and clicking on “join team”. The site also provides an opportunity for individuals to make a contribution even if they can’t participate the day of the event.

“We hope hundreds of people from Bethalto and the surrounding communities will join us in our battle against breast cancer by participating with our Bethalto Charities Team in the upcoming Komen Race for the Cure,” Bryant said. “Our presentation to the Komen Foundation today, and our opportunity to raise additional funds for breast cancer research at the Race for the Cure, demonstrate our ability to truly make a difference when we all work together for a common cause. It will be a proud moment for our team members when we can say we contributed to a world record accomplishment.”

Bethalto Charities is comprised of local citizens who serve on the committee, as well as village employees. Along with the Mayor, Bethalto Charities won the Captain of the Riverbend Award from the Riverbend Growth Association in 2008 and the Governor’s Hometown Award in 2009. Bethalto Charities continues to be one of the largest donors for Illinois Special Olympics each year and was the leading fundraiser for Autism Speaks in the Illinois and Missouri Region in 2007 and 2008. Other past recipients of the charities’ funds include the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and other local and state nonprofit agencies.

