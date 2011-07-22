Come One-Come All

65th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming August 19 thru 21, 2011

We are looking for concessions for our 65th annual homecoming in south roxana, illinois. The homecoming is scheduled for august 19th thru 21nd.

Rides have been contracted for a bigger and better homecoming this year

We have booked “easy rider” band, friday night, “city limits” will play saturday night and “misty ridge ” sunday night.

Please join us at our 10 acre park where we offer several pavilions and room to expand on a first come basis:

spaces are a minumum of 12 x12 and can be larger,(please verify in advance).

electricity minimum is free for operating concessions.

overnight space available depending on requirements with some additional cost.

Concession cost $50

Contact:

Dads club @ 618-254-0051

Or tony venezia @ 618-531-6986

P.o. box 87218,

South roxana, il, 62087

