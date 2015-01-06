Nick Trapp and Randy Hoven are pictured in ALONE TOGETHER, produced by Alton Little Theater at The Showplace January 15th through 25th. The winter comedy looks at the challenges of becoming and staying " empty nesters".

Jean Heil makes her directorial debut with the production and will immediately follow up with co-direction of the treasured musical, SHENANDOAH in March. Call 462-6562 or go online: www.altonlittletheater.org for ticket information.

Claudia Herndon and Randy Hoven



