On behalf of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and individuals that participated in the recent Spring City-Wide Litter Cleanup.

Without the assistance of organizations like the Alton/Godfrey Junior League, Boys & Girls Club, Pride, Republic Services, Girl Scouts, the Knights of Columbus, Riverbender.com, 100 Black Men of Alton, Youth Build, Habitat for Humanity, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Learning Center, the Alton Police Department, Madison County SWAP, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Main Street, Friends of Haskell, Rainbow Girls, Principia College, Lisa Brown Glad Girls, Alton High School ROTC, Faith Baptist Church, The Bridge Church, Target, Alton Little Theater and many individual residents, the Cleanup would not have been a success. I would also like to thank Mayor Brant Walker, 1st Ward Alderman James Ryan, 3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff, and Police Chief Jake Simmons for participating in the Cleanup.

I would also like to recognize Thom DeGrand and the workers in the PACUP Program. These individuals were responsible for gathering and disposing of the bags of litter collected by the volunteers and picking up litter along the more heavily traveled streets.

Lastly, I would like to thank The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Today’s Advantage, Riverbender.com, and the many businesses that promoted the Cleanup on their signs and bulletin boards.

The next City-Wide Litter Cleanup will be in Fall 2015. I invite everyone to join us for this event. I also encourage residents and groups not to wait for the next Cleanup and to adopt areas in their neighborhoods to pick up litter on a regular basis.

Sincerely,

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee

Chairwoman, Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee

