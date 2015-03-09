The Boys Basketball Team will play in the IHSA Sectional Semi-final at Belleville East High School on Tuesday, March 10th. Game time is 7:00pm.

Tickets are $5 each and prices are set by the IHSA. There is no pre-sale of tickets. Ticket sales will start at 6:00pm when the doors open. Spectators are asked to park in the Main Lot off of West Avenue at Belleville East HS. If the team advances they will play at Pekin HS Friday, March 13th at 7:00pm vs. the winner of Rock Island HS and Normal Community HS for the sectional championship.

For any further questions or infortmation, please contact the AHS Athletic Office.

Riverbender.com will be streaming the game LIVE! To access the live streaming page, click HERE.

