Because of the popularity of ALT's first collaboration with the Creative Dance Studio - the Summer Drama Camp will be offered second week, beginning June 10th and running through June 14th. Instructors Rachel and Scott Brady will introduce students 9 to 16 in all aspects of theater skills and vocal improvisation. Students will study both comedic and dramatic techniques and appear in a public performance on the last day of classes. Classes run 12:30 to 2:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Tuition is $75 and only 25 slots are available. Call 462-6268 to register TODAY!