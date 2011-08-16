Team Captain Kick-Off Party on Tue., Aug. 30, 2011

The American Diabetes Association is looking for spirited area residents to join in the movement to stop diabetes at the upcoming Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes. Team Captains are still needed to help recruit, raise funds and share ideas on how to grow the movement. Festivities begin at the Team Captain Kick-Off Party on Tuesday, August 30 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm atCrosspointChurch,5439 Wanda Roadin Edwardsville.

"This is a party with a purpose,” said John Simmons, founding partner of the Simmons Law Firm and 2011 Metro East Step Out Corporate Recruitment Chair. “Folks will get a chance to see what it means to be a Team Captain, share ideas for recruiting new members and fundraising and find out about team incentives. Most importantly, they’ll get to have some fun and see just how many of us want to stop this deadly disease."

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes will take place on Saturday, October 1, at SIUe from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. This is the signature one-day fundraising walk benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

“Diabetes is a devastating disease that touches us all,” said Rawnie Berry, American Diabetes Association Manager. “Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is such a wonderful event for friends and co-workers to come together and help raise money for a good cause. We encourage anyone interested in becoming a Team Captain to attend the Kick-Off Party to get ideas and meet others supporting the movement.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Today, nearly 26 million Americans—including 22,150 in MadisonCountyalone— live with diabetes. With an estimated 18.8 million diagnosed, unfortunately, there are still 7 million people unaware that they live with the disease. Register, volunteer, or find out more information by visiting www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or by calling 1-888-DIABETES.

Local sponsors of the event include Sanford Brown College, Missouri College, Alton Memorial Hospital, Simmons Employee Foundation, Alton Steel Inc., The Telegraph, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1st Mid America Credit Union, WBGZ 1570, Nov Nordisk, United Way of Greater St. Louis, Scott Credit Union, ConocoPhillips Wood River Refinery, Leach Firm, LLC., Memorial Hospital, Argosy Casino, 1st Clover Leaf Bank, Becker, Schroader & Chapman, GCS Credit Union, and Kohl’s.

The American Diabetes Association leads the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. Founded in 1940, our mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.









More like this: