The inaugural St. Ambrose School Apple Dash 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk will be heldSaturday September 17, 2011atGlazebrookParkin Godfrey. Registration opens at7:00am, with the race to start at8:00near the concession stand. The race will begin in the park, then out to a portion ofStamper Lane, which will be partially closed during the race, and then return and end in Glazebrook.

Participants are asked to sign up before the deadline of August 31 in order to receive a t-shirt. The cost to take part in the Apple Dash 2011 is $25 for adults, $15 for students 18 and under, or $60 for a family up to five people. Awards will be handed out for 1st place overall male and female finisher, and Top 3 medals in several age categories with all children participating receiving a ribbon.

Registration can be made on line at www.active.com, or by picking up a form at the church office. Sponsors for the Apple Dash include the Judge Larry Keshner Family, Ameren, Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, Nautilus, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Macias Insurance Agency, Mans Construction, W.M. Dondanville D.M.D, Riverbend Chiropractic Center and Pepsi.

Michelle Gaffney is the Apple Dash 2011 Chairperson, and says, “We have been talking about a race for more than a year and we’re glad it’s finally coming together. We appreciate theVillageofGodfreyand its help in being able to use the park and hope residents who live alongStamper Lanein Camelot will cheer on the runners. It should be a lot of fun and we’re hoping for a good turnout for our first race.”

The St. Ambrose Parents Association is organizing the event as a fundraiser, and a kickoff to the 20th annual St. Ambrose Church Applefest that will be held at the church Sat. Sept. 17 from5pm toMidnight, and Sept. 18 from11am-5pm. Details on both events are also posted on Facebook. The Parents Association provides funding and support for classroom needs, and family activities, atSt.AmbroseGrade School inGodfrey,IL.

