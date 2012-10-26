.05.0. HOLIDAY-SPLASH! "Cute, Quick & Easy Treats for Your Halloweener's; Make a Batch of Ghosts to Delight the Kids!"
SPLASH!
Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Trick or Treat?"
This year surprise your Halloweener's with a cute, quick & easy batch of "Ghosts" to distribute!
All you need is a box of white tissues, suckers & a tie wrap!
Drape the white tissue over the sucker & use a tie wrap , to secure the tissue on the sucker!!
This makes a darling treat for the kids "at any age!"
Tootsie Pops are ideal! Use orange ribbon or yarn to dress up your GHOSTS!
Optional: Draw eyes!
Fill a basket full of GHOSTS for your Trick or Treater's & have fun!
"Boo!"
Happy Halloween!
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
More like this: