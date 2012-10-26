SPLASH!

Welcome to the World of Holiday-Splash!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Trick or Treat?"

This year surprise your Halloweener's with a cute, quick & easy batch of "Ghosts" to distribute!

All you need is a box of white tissues, suckers & a tie wrap!

Drape the white tissue over the sucker & use a tie wrap , to secure the tissue on the sucker!!

This makes a darling treat for the kids "at any age!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Tootsie Pops are ideal! Use orange ribbon or yarn to dress up your GHOSTS!

Optional: Draw eyes!

Fill a basket full of GHOSTS for your Trick or Treater's & have fun!

"Boo!"

Happy Halloween!

Go get 'em!

Holly Fairfield

More like this:

Today - Halloween Returns To Gateway Arch With Frights & Heights Event

Jun 26, 2023 - Haunted America Conference Returns to Alton Area

Sep 28, 2023 - Fall Sights And Frights At Events Around The Riverbend

Jul 12, 2023 - Glen Carbon Heritage Museum Says 2023 Successful Year So Far 

Jul 15, 2023 - Alton High Grad Marilyn Hope Lake, PhD., Selected As Finalist In Two Categories In Missouri Writers Contest

 