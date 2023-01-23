EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School scholar bowl team swept the conference tournament over the weekend to bring home the Gateway Metro Conference Championship.

The MELHS varsity team went undefeated for the day, handily defeating Father McGivney and Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School. The junior varsity team also won their division, with a winning record of 3-1 for the day.

In the first round of play, the varsity Knights defeated Father McGivney with a score of 520 to 60 then went on to defeat Christ our Rock 480 to 150.

In the second round of play, the MELHS varsity team again defeated both Father McGivney, 490 to 120, and Christ our Rock, 560 to 60.

The tournament’s top three scorers from the day were all from MELHS. Silas Curtis, a senior, came in at the top spot with an average of 110 points per game. Peter Curtis, a freshman, was second with an average of 80 points per game, and Harry Mueller, a junior, was third with an average of 50 points per game.

“Both the varsity and junior varsity teams have all worked really hard this season to achieve everything we’ve accomplished so far,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS scholar bowl coach. “I’m incredibly proud of their constant dedication to improving their game and their commitment to having fun no matter the outcome of each round.”

The MELHS scholar bowl team, which placed fourth in the state of Illinois last year, has a solid winning record for the season and last weekend swept the Piasa Invitational VII Tournament to win that championship as well.

