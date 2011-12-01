Alton, IL, December 1, 2011 – Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated has been named one of the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association’s Top 50 Companies in the St. Louis region for the third year.

Representatives from the Challenge Unlimited were presented with the prestigious award on November 14 at the Chase Park Plaza.

Winners were selected based on their significant contributions to the St. Louis region and how they have positively affected the future of the St. Louis business community. Criteria for being selected included growth in number of employees, enhancement of the community, revenue growth, acquisitions, green/sustainable efforts, and expansion and development of facilities.

“I want to thank everyone associated with the company. Each person enables us to be a strong team that works to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities under the strong leadership of President/CEO, Tom Moehn,” said Debbi McMahon, Chief Administration Officer.

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. is a non-for-profit organization that is committed to the inclusion of individuals with disabilities into mainstream society. To ensure each individual reaches their highest level of independence, the organization provides educational opportunities, developmental training, vocational training, employment opportunities, and community-integrated housing.

