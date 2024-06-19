BELLEVILLE – The highly anticipated 2nd Annual Midwest Best of Black Awards Gala is set to take place on July 20, 2024, at Venue Arcade BellevilleIL, where we will honor and celebrate the best in black entrepreneurship. This luxury people's choice awards gala promises to be an evening of glamour, recognition, and inspiration.

The Best of Black Awards Gala recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions of black entrepreneurs in the Midwest region. This prestigious event serves as a platform to showcase the talent, innovation, and dedication of black business owners who have made a significant impact in their industries and communities.

Attendees can look forward to a night of celebration, networking, and entertainment as we pay tribute to the trailblazers and visionaries who continue to drive excellence in the world of business. The gala will feature award presentations, live performances, and special guest appearances from Senator Christopher Belt and keynote speaker LaTonya AnNoor that promise to make this a truly unforgettable evening.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of black entrepreneurs at our 2nd Annual Midwest Best of Black Awards Gala," said [Your Kidada Miller, Founder and Event Organizer. "This event is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and success of black-owned businesses in our community. We look forward to honoring and recognizing their hard work and dedication."

The Best of Black Awards Gala is a unique opportunity to come together and support the advancement of black entrepreneurship while highlighting the importance of diversity and representation in the business world.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please visit Www.midwestbestofblack.com or contact info@midwestbestofblack.com.

